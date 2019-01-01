Solomon Dalung solicits financial support for Nigeria Women Premier League commencement

Following the delayed resumption of the women's topflight, the country's sports ministry boss is appealing for financial intervention

Nigeria's Minister of Youth of Sports, Solomon Dalung has solicited for financial support and sponsorship for the quick commencement of the Nigeria Women’s Premier League.

The country's women topflight was earlier scheduled to resume in February 2019 but has now been postponed to March due to lack of funds.

In a statement on Tuesday, the sports ministry boss expressed his worries over the delayed restart, thus, appeals for support of the nation’s Women’s World Cup campaign this year in France.

“I think we should begin to pay more attention to Women’s football especially after bringing so many laurels to the country," said Dalung.

"They just won the Africa Women’s Championship a record nine times and the nucleus of the National team is from the Women’s league. I seek the co-operation and support of the private sector to rescue the women’s league.

"The continued delay of its kick-off will hamper the discovery of new players for the National teams especially as the Super Falcons intensify preparations for the World Cup.

“If the league fails to start on schedule, how do we get new players to replace the aging ones in the National teams? I understand that lack of funds to call a Congress and ratify the promoted and relegated teams is what is holding the Women’s league from commencing.

“So I call on public spirited individuals, the private sector and other stakeholders to join hands and support the women’s league to make it a brand.

“I want to thank all Nigerians who rallied round the Super Eagles before and during the World Cup in Russia. I appeal to the Corporate world and all football loving Nigerians to support the Super Falcons not only morally but financially as they prepare to face the world.”

Bayelsa Queens are the reigning champions of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Women's Premier League season after a 2-0 win over Nasarawa Amazons in January 2019.