‘So many good memories shared’ – Kalou bids farewell to Hertha Berlin

The former Chelsea and Lille star had drawn the curtain on his career with the Old Lady after six years

Salomon Kalou has bid farewell to fans after bringing his six-year spell at Olympiastadion to a close.

The 34-year-old used Twitter to leave a message for the Old Lady faithfuls ahead of a likely move to ’s Botafogo.

In all, the Ivorian featured in over 173 games for the Germans, scoring 53 times and boasting over 16 assists.

More teams

Dear Hertha Fans thank u so much. Hertha Bsc organization thank u. So Many good memories shared. God willing, i will see u guys soon. #hahohe @herthabsc pic.twitter.com/jWn0ViBQqF — Salomon Kalou (@salomonkalou) July 7, 2020

“Dear Hertha fans. Thank you so much. Hertha Bsc organization thank you. So many good memories shared. God willing, I will see u guys soon,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kalou began his professional career at before moving to after spending three seasons in the Eredivisie.

In , he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell – winning the , one Premier League title, Four FA Cups, Football League Cup and the FA Community Shield.

At the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, he joined French giants on a free transfer after being released by the Blues.

Kalou joined Hertha Berlin in 2014 on a three-year contract and was handed his favourite no. 8 jersey vacated by Marcel Ndjeng to SC Paderborn.

In his maiden season at the Berlin-based club, he made 27 appearances in the German elite division – scoring six goals and helping the team avoid relegation. However, his contract was extended as the forward claimed he still has a lot to achieve with Hertha.

He was suspended from the club’s training after he posted a video online in which he breaks social distancing rules.

"Salomon Kalou has given the impression in his video that the Hertha BSC players do not take the social distancing and hygiene rules seriously on the part of the health authorities," a statement on the club's website read.

"Hertha BSC would like to state that this was the failure of a single player. The fact that other team members did not draw his attention to this misconduct and instead replied to the greeting by shaking hands shows that the regular references to the distance and hygiene rules must be even more intense."

Article continues below

A member of Brazilian club’s executive Carlos Augusto Montenegro recently revealed that the is close to agreeing to a free transfer to Rio de Janeiro giants Botafogo.

"He already has the pre-contract, but he asked for just one more detail in the contract that was sent to him," Augusto Montenegro said on SporTV.

"I think it's okay. And if no presidential candidate for Vasco appears at his house, I think that maybe he will come."