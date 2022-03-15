Referee Slavko Vincic is the reason why Manchester United have crashed out of the 2021-22 Uefa Champions League, according to football fans.

Having settled for a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg, the Red Devils needed a win at Old Trafford to qualify for the quarter-final.

However, the La Liga giants had other ideas as they picked up a 1-0 win, courtesy of Renan Lodi’s first-half strike after he was teed up by Antoine Griezmann.

With Ralf Rangnick’s men now out of the competition, football fans went on social media to express their bitterness in the way the Slovenian referee handled the keenly-contested fixture.

They categorically stated that Vincic deliberately orchestrated the 20-time English Premier League winners’ ouster due to several questionable calls.

The referee played against us #MUNATL — Supreme Leader (@seewhypee) March 15, 2022

I believe Manchester United played a wonderful game, everyone broight their A game, except the refree of course, because that goal build up was a foul on Fred, but "you don't always get what you want" yeah?

Though hurt, i must commend: It was a beautiful game. — 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐤𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐰𝐮 (@SoloJah1) March 15, 2022

The Referee clearly didn't know what he was doing, or he was biased. Lots of fouls he didn't take note, so inconsistent and it cost us the game. https://t.co/RiHWtgjynd — Adebayo Oluwasegun Emmanuel (@Emisun001) March 15, 2022

Referee was gash today man — Meh (@Currythethyme) March 15, 2022

In all fairness, the referee was unfair. — Sir @ren$™✿🇰🇪 (@Sir_Arens) March 15, 2022

This referee has put in an absolutely abysmal performance tonight. What a disgrace! #mufc — SD (@Smit43270059) March 15, 2022

What a sh*t show #ucl #mufc shocking referee — Dj Dally - Punjabi Outlawz (@djdally) March 15, 2022

The only thing saving this Referee from dragging this night is his name. It's difficult to type or pronounce. Officiating was really poor. #MUNATL #MUNATM — Ola-lawal M.D (@Iam_Muzzamil) March 15, 2022

Bullshit referee. 6 years without a trophy. Frustrating af. #MUNATL — Asfar (@mir_asfar99) March 15, 2022

Others did not buy into this sentiment insisting United planned their own downfall as they failed to convert begging opportunities.

Blaming the referee when you had 3 shots in target in 180 minutes you know, Newcastle could never. — Don Quixote 🇸🇱 (@LaGreatOne) March 15, 2022

Crashed out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford



Crashed out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford



Crashed of the UCL at Old Trafford



Ladies and gentlemen, Theater of Nightmares#magwaya #penaldo — CR7🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Godswillnkemz) March 15, 2022

It's funny that people are blaming the referee for tonight's loss



It's a disgrace on United for God's sake



You had all the time to score ONE goal🤦 — IMPAKTOR (@john_fatoye) March 15, 2022

Na only una watch the match? Cause nothing referee do. — Berry_GMJ (@BerryGmj) March 15, 2022

Ronaldo has NEVER failed to score home or away or lost to Atletico Madrid in the UCL until tonight. Losing is In United’s DNA 😤😤😤

The Referee is the man of the match! — Arc. A.I.G (@AIG4real) March 15, 2022

The Referee is a genius.. ManU’s just shameless 😂😂 — Chibee Daniels (@Chibeedaniels) March 15, 2022

Harry Maguire’s inclusion in the Red Devils’ line-up had sparked contrasting comments from fans. Even at a decent outing against Diego Simeone’s side, the 29-year-old was not spared.



Someone said magwaya is not an enemy of progress but the progress of the enemy and I just can't 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TCovOg9VNa — Peace🌶 (@Psolyn1) March 15, 2022

Magwaya 😂😭 lmao — Turbo Timo (@snipergange999) March 15, 2022

No serious organization will make ‘Magwaya’ its leader. — Jalo Abba II (@Abba_Jalo) March 15, 2022

Not Magwaya 😭😂😂 — Thabang Cambridge Masaka (@cam_masaka) March 15, 2022

Who do you think is responsible for Manchester United’s unceremonious exit? Let us know in the comments.