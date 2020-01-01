Slavia Prague boss Trpisovsky hails Olayinka’s heroic display against Bayer Leverkusen

The Nigeria international has been praised by his boss after scoring the only goal that handed his side victory at Sinobo Stadium

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky has showered encomium on Peter Olayinka following his impressive performance against on Thursday.

The 24-year-old attacker scored the only goal that handed his side a 1-0 victory over the club in a game.

The international started from the bench for the Red and Whites and made a significant contribution in the encounter.

The forward replaced Oscar Dorley moments after the hour mark and scored the goal that made the difference.

Olayinka fired home past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky after he was set up by Nicolae Stanciu, who earlier missed a penalty in the match.

Trpisovsky has praised the Super Eagles attacker and revealed why he did not start the match at Sinobo Stadium.

“I must say thanks to Peter Olayinka. Normally he would play in the starting eleven, but he wasn’t ready after his recovery from Covid,” Trpisovsky said in a post-match conference.

“He is the hero of the game for me, he sacrificed for the team, he came on the pitch to help us. We need players like him.”

FULL TIME | Slavia 1-0 Leverkusen

First three points for the red-whites in the @EuropaLeague Group C! Narrow win against Leverkusen thanks to Olayinka's header!



🔴⚪️ 1-0 ⚫️🔴 #slab04 #UEL pic.twitter.com/Si3qLOSAVD — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) October 29, 2020

The victory bolstered Slavia Prague chances of progressing into the knockout stage of the competition as they are now joined on three points with Leverkusen and Hapoel Beer Sheva but with goals difference while Nice are at the base of the Group.

Olayinka has now featured eight times for the Sinobo Stadium outfit, scoring two goals across all competitions this season.

The forward will be expected to continue with his fine performances in front of goal when Slavia Prague take on French side Nice in their next outing in the European competition on November 5.

Olayinka has been with Slavia Prague since the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the side from Gent.