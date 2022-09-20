Sivasspor’s Musa, Villarreal's Chukwueze & Nottingham Forest’s Dennis out of Nigeria squad for Algeria friendly

Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze and Emmanuel Dennis have pulled out of the Nigeria squad for the upcoming international friendly against Algeria.

WHAT HAPPENED? Jose Peseiro has been dealt another couple of injury setback as their outing against the 2019 African champions draws closer. Captain Musa, Chukwueze and Dennis have been declared unavailable for the upcoming international friendly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Godwin Saviour and Ebube Duru have been selected respectively in the absences of the aforementioned trio. Cyriel Dessers and Taiwo Awoniyi are likely going to make the starting line-up against the North Africans, while Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke are tipped to run the flanks. Additionally, Leon Balogun and Henry Onyekuru remain out with injuries.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Eighteen players are already in camp as of Tuesday morning. They are Maduka Okoye, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Kelvin Akpoguma, Valentine Ozornwafor, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Chidera Ejuke, Cyriel Dessers, and Terem Moffi.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS



Backpagepix

Villarreal.

Getty



WHAT NEXT FOR MUSA, CHUKWUEZE AND DENNIS? With the trio missing out on this prestige friendly, they will want to be fit for their respective clubs' upcoming packed schedules. Musa and Sivasspor face Hatayspor after the international break, while Villarreal travel to face Cadiz in La Liga. Elsewhere, Dennis and Nottingham Forest are guests of Leicester City on October 3.