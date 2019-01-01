Singapore national team, Singapore Premier League & Cup - The 2020 football calendar in full

We have collated all the important dates on the Singaporean football calendar for 2020 for you as there's plenty of exciting action coming up

With the Singaporean football season having come to an end following the early exit at the SEA Games in , the football scene turns its attention to what promises to be an exciting 2020.

The national team can still dream of qualifying the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 , with important games on the agenda in March and June.

Meanwhile, domestic football returns in February when champions Brunei take on winners in the Community Shield, with the kicking off the following week.

Furthermore, there will be AFC U-16, U-19 & U-23 Championships, AFC , , Summer Olympics and Solidarity Cup action in the upcoming 12 months.

JANUARY - AFC U-23 Championship,

Date Event Info January 8 2020 AFC U-23 Championship starts Singapore DNQ January 14 2020 AFC Champions League preliminary round 1 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers January 21 2020 AFC Champions League preliminary round 2 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers January 21 2020 AFC Cup starts Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers and January 26 2020 AFC U-23 Championship final Location: Bangkok January 28 2020 AFC Champions League playoff round Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers

FEBRUARY - SPL Community Shield, SPL, AFC Champions League

Date Event Info TBC Community Shield Singapore Premier League holders Brunei DPMM take on Singapore Cup winners Tampines Rovers TBC Start of Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions February 10-12 2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 1 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers February 17-19 2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 2 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers

MARCH - AFC Champions League, SPL, WC/Asian Cup qualifiers

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions March 2-4 2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 3 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers March 26 Palestine v Singapore 2022 WC qualifiers/ 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers March 31 Singapore v 2022 WC qualifiers/ 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers

APRIL - SPL, AFC Champions League, JSSL 7s, AFF Club Championship

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions April 6-8 2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 4 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers April 10-12 JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s N/A April 20-22 2020 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 5 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers TBC ASEAN Club Championship New competition

MAY - SPL, AFC Champions League

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions May 4-6 AFC Champions League group stages matchday 6 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers May 18-19 2020 AFC Champions League round of 16 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers May 25-27 2020 AFC Champions League round of 16 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers

JUNE - SPL, WC/Asian Cup qualifiers, AFC Champions League

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions June 4 Uzbekistan v Singapore 2022 WC qualifiers/ 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers June 16-17 2020 AFC Champions League round of 16 Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers

JULY - SPL, Summer Olympics

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions July 23 Football at the 2020 Summer Olympics in , Men's tournament starts Singapore DNQ

AUGUST - SPL, Summer Olympics, AFC Champions League

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Premier League Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions August 8 Football at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Men's tournament final. Singapore DNQ August 24-26 2020 AFC Champions League quarter-final Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers

SEPTEMBER - SPL, Singapore Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U-16 Championship

Date Event Info TBC Singapore Premier League ends Brunei DPMM are the reigning champions TBC Singapore Cup starts Tampines Rovers are the reigning champions September 14-16 2020 AFC Champions League quarter-final Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers September 16 2020 AFC U-16 Championship starts Singapore DNQ. September 29-30 2020 AFC Champions League semi-final Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers and Hougang United

OCTOBER - Singapore Cup, AFC Champions League, AFC U-16 & U-19 Championships

Date Event Info Continuous Singapore Cup Tampines Rovers are the reigning champions October 3 2020 AFC U-16 Championship final Location: Bahrain October 14 AFC U-19 Championship starts Singapore DNQ October 20-21 2020 AFC Champions League semi-final Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers October 31 AFC U-19 Championship final Location: Uzbekistan

NOVEMBER - Singapore Cup, AFC Cup, AFC Champions League, AFF Suzuki Cup, Solidarity Cup

Date Event Info TBC Singapore Cup ends Tampines Rovers are the reigning champions November 1 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup starts Singapore DNQ November 7 2020 AFC Cup final Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers and Hougang United TBC 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup are the reigning champions November 22 2020 AFC Champions League final first leg Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers November 28 2020 AFC Champions League final second leg Singapore represented by Tampines Rovers November 30 AFC Solidarity Cup starts N/A

DECEMBER - AFF Suzuki Cup, Club World Cup, Solidarity Cup