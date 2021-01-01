Simy: I know I'm not Messi but I can reach where others can’t with my height

The Nigeria international has highlighted some of his qualities that have helped him so far in his football career

Crotone centre-forward Simy Nwankwo has revealed the attributes that distinguish him from his contemporaries.

The 28-year-old has been delivering impressive performances for the Pythagoreans this season, scoring 19 goals and providing two assists in 33 league games.

The lanky forward admitted he might not have the qualities of Barcelona star Lionel Messi but revealed some of the attributes that have kept him going.

“I may not be the most technically refined, for some I am even poor: it is not a problem,” Simy said, as per Alfredo Pedulla.

“I'm Simy, I'm almost two metres tall and this gives me advantages and disadvantages as well. With my feet and my head I reach where others can't, but in the tight spaces I know I'm not Messi. When I get the ball, I have to hit it."

Simy last represented the Nigeria national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and now has four caps for the West African side.

Despite his fine showings for Crotone this season, the attacker is yet to get a recall to the national team and Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr recently revealed the forward must leave the Pythagoreans to a more competitive club to boost his chances of returning to his side, given the competition in his squad.

“I know Simy very well, it was me who called him for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He performed well at that competition, after which he played for some time in the Italian Serie B. I have never forgotten about him and have always observed him, not just now that he is doing so well,” Rohr told Europa Calcio.

“However, the competition is huge: we have Osimhen, Iheanacho from Leicester and Onuauchu from Genk, who is very similar to Simy in terms of features and physical structure, without forgetting Sadiq and Ighalo.

“So it is very difficult to be part of the Nigeria attack, we have very good players. As I said before, I have never stopped following his performances, but I believe that next year he must go and play in a club and in a team that is stronger than Crotone.

“It will not be equally easy, but he would already have a better chance of returning to the national team."

Simy will hope to continue his fine performances when Crotone take on Inter Milan in their next league game on May 1.