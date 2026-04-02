Simon Mignolet has announced at the age of 38 that he will be hanging up his boots at the end of this season. The goalkeeper, who spent six seasons at Liverpool, has made 755 appearances throughout his career.

At the age of nineteen, the goalkeeper made his debut for Belgian side Sint-Truiden. Mignolet played there for four seasons before making the move to the Premier League for €2.5 million.

After two seasons at Sunderland, Mignolet made a high-profile move to Liverpool for €10 million. He ultimately played 204 matches for the Reds. In 2019, he won the Champions League with Liverpool, which remains one of the highlights of his career.

After leaving Liverpool, the goalkeeper returned to Belgium, where he signed for Club Brugge. Over the past seven seasons, he has become a key figure in a successful era, with four league titles and a cup among the most significant honours. In addition, he personally won the Golden Boot and was voted Belgium’s best goalkeeper five times.

As an international, he remained in the shadow of Thibaut Courtois for a long time. Over the course of eleven years, Mignolet made 35 appearances for theRed Devils.

The goalkeeper is not leaving football entirely. He is set to join the Belgian Football Association, where he will take up a management role within the Red Devils’ sporting department.