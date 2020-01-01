Simeone: Playing in Copa del Rey won't be punishment for Joao Felix

The manager has said that no player should view inclusion against third-tier Cultural Leonesa as a sanction

Diego Simeone insists Joao Felix should not take it as a punishment if he is selected to face third-tier side Cultural Leonesa in the on Thursday.

Joao Felix, 20, joined Atletico for €126 million (£101m/$140m) in pre-season as the club looked to fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann's departure to .

But the international has struggled to make an impact in , registering two goals and one assist in 16 appearances.

He played 83 minutes of Atletico's 2-0 defeat to on Saturday but was again disappointing, hitting the target with only one of his three shots and failing to produce a single chance.

Simeone will be expected to rotate his squad for the trip to Segunda B2 promotion-chasers Cultural on Thursday, though he does not think playing in the match should be considered a negative for any of his first-team stars.

"I do not expect that [thought] - thinking that playing can be a punishment is to not value it," Simeone told reporters in his pre-match news conference.

"Everyone can be asked [to play]. It's not a punishment. Playing any game for is a dream, and whoever has to play, I hope they can get the minutes to develop in the best possible way."

Atletico have been strongly linked with striker Edinson Cavani and media reports suggest an offer has even been submitted.

Simeone batted away questions relating to the international, quickly changing the subject to the clash with Cultural.

"The only thing that worries me is the Copa del Rey match," he replied when told Cavani's relatives apparently want him to join Atletico.

"We live for the day-to-day and the results. The players who are not with us, they already know me, I don't usually think much about it."

Though Simeone did not want to speak about Cavani's possible move to the Spanish capital, the player's mother accused PSG of "not behaving well" in denying her son a move to Atletico.

"PSG have rejected three proposals from Atletico but my son has asked to leave and we are waiting for an agreement to be reached by both clubs," Cavani's mother Berta Gomez told AS.