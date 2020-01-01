Simba SC take disciplinary action against Manara over outburst on Yanga SC fans

The official claimed rival supporters would not be welcome on Saturday for the continental match in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC have confirmed unspecified disciplinary action has been taken against their spokesperson Haji Manara over his statement that rival fans would not be allowed to attend the Caf tie against Plateau United.

Simba will host Plateau United on December 5 for the return leg of the preliminary round of the continental encounter, enjoying a 1-0 advantage. Manara had stated rival fans, especially Yanga SC supporters, would not be allowed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“Simba would like to confirm that the statement issued that intimated some fans would not be allowed into the stadium to watch the game against Plateau United were made without the direct approval of the club,” a statement obtained by Goal read.

More teams

“The statement did not reflect the culture and the traditional values of the club that abhors discrimination of rival fans and barring them from attending our matches.

“The club has taken an internal disciplinary move in order to make sure that such a thing does not happen again.”

The Premier League and the winners explained why a successful campaign for Simba is even a win for their domestic rivals.

“It is known that whenever Tanzanian clubs progress in Caf competitions, the country ends up getting more slots in the subsequent tournament,” it added.

“In that regard, we call upon Simba fans to turn out in their large numbers to support the team which in turn will be a good thing for the general Tanzanian football.”

According to Simba, even those who are going to come and support Plateau United are welcome but stated their main aim is to beat the Nigerian side and shame Tanzanian supporters.

“We would also like to state if there is any Tanzanian who would like to come and see Simba fail to progress by supporting the rival team, Simba would not bar anyone from attending and in that process, no one will be victimised by our own fans,” the statement concluded.

Article continues below

“The club also believes the authorities concerned will ensure there is peace during and after the game. The only thing Simba would assure such fans is that they will go home ashamed because Simba will win.

“Football is happiness and we would like to welcome Tanzanians at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 5.”

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) also condemned Manara’s assertion and affirmed no one will be stopped from attending the match after Caf allowed attendance of 30,000 supporters.