Silva: Liverpool win will count for nothing if Man City come unstuck again

The reigning Premier League champions are back to within four points of the leaders following a crucial victory over Jurgen Klopp's side on Thursday

Bernardo Silva admits Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool will count for little if Pep Guardiola’s side do not build on a crucial result in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola's side welcomed the Reds to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday knowing that three points were imperative in their defence of the top-flight crown.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane helped to deliver the required result, as they netted either side of a leveller from Roberto Firmino.

City are now back to within four points of table-topping Liverpool and looking to re-establish momentum following an uncharacteristic wobble in December.

Silva is hoping that positivity can be maintained, with there still little margin for error in a battle which could go down to the wire.

The Portuguese playmaker told reporters after starring in the win over Liverpool: “When you win against the team that is top of the league it means a lot.

“For the confidence it is always good to beat them. But it is just a game.

“If we lose the next one this doesn't mean anything. Try to keep playing the same way as we have the last two games and try to not let happen what happened to us a few weeks back.”

Silva admits the fear of falling a long way off the title pace inspired City in their most recent outing, with a star-studded squad accustomed to performing at their best when the stakes are high.

He added: “We knew that if we lost it would almost be over because 10 points is a lot.

“Now, four points, we believe it is possible, knowing the Premier League is a very tough competition.

“The pressure was a little bit more onto us. We are used to that kind of pressure.

“We got three very important points against a fantastic team.”

City’s attention is now set to be switched to domestic cup matters.

An FA Cup third round clash with Rotherham is next up on Sunday, before Guardiola’s side then take in the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Burton Albion.

Their next Premier League outing is set to come against Wolves on January 14.