Sierra Leone vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview
Nigeria are hoping to seal their place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations when they visit Sierra Leone on Tuesday evening.
In an uninspiring match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Gernot Rohr’s men surrendered a 4-0 lead to end the game 4-4, much to the delight of John Keister’s men.
Despite the result, the three-time African champions lead Group L with seven points from three games.
Having secured a point away from home, the Leone Stars, who are seeking a third appearance, go into this encounter turbocharged knowing that another shock result would put them back in the race to qualify for the biennial African football fiesta on Cameroon.
|Sierra Leone vs Nigeria
|Tuesday, November 17
|Freetown Stadium
|17:00 (WAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Nigeria, the game will be shown live on TV.
|Outside (Nigeria) TV channel
|AIT
|AIT
Squads & Team News
|Sierra Leone squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mohamed Kamara, Unisa Conteh, Isaac Caulker
|Defenders
|Abu Samura, Yeami Dunia, Ali Sesay, Kevin Wright, Osman Kakay, Umar Bangura, Mustapha Dumbuya
|Midfielders
|John Kamara, Rodney Strasser, Hassan Koroma, Mohamed Kamara, Mohamed Turay
|Forwards
|Kei Kamara, Mustapha Bundu, Augstine Williams, Al Hassan Koroma, Quame, Quee, Prince Barrie, Emmanuel Samadia, Alhaji Kamara
Probable XI for Sierra Leone: Kamara, Dumbuya, Sesay, Bangura, Dunia, Wright, Medo, Kamara, Quee, Turay, Kamara
|Nigeria squad
|Goalkeepers
|Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs); Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)
|Defenders
|Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista); William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Shehu Abdullahi (AC Omonia)
|Midfielders
|Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers)
|Forwards
|Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC); Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure (Club Brugge); Paul Onuachu (Genk); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow)
Probable XI for Nigeria: Akpeyi, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Aina, Etebo, Aribo, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Ejuke, Onuachu
Match Preview
Sierra Leone know that anything short of victory would spell doom for their quest to qualify for the 2022 African Cup of Nations.
Although they know that defeating the Super Eagles would be an arduous task, they would be buoyed by their inspiring performance in the reverse fixture.
Coach Keister is unlikely to make changes to the starting XI that upset Gernot Rohr’s men, nevertheless, he could be tempted to hand Alhaji Kamara a starter’s role.
The 26-year-old made an instant impact at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium – scoring a brace in the eight-goal thriller after replacing Bankole Kamara in the 58th minute.
Following the barrage of criticism that greeted their chaotic performance in the ‘Miracle of Benin City’, captain Ahmed Musa and his teammates know that anything short of a convincing win in Freetown would be unacceptable.
In the absence of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, goalscoring responsibility might fall on Genk forward Paul Onuachu, while Netherlands-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is likely to be axed after leaking four goals on his home debut.
Rohr is aware that his men need three more points to confirm their place in Cameroon 2021 and has assured that his side will do all it takes to achieve the target.
“The expectations are to have a good match. We have discovered the condition of the stadium, the grass, also the hot weather,” the German told the media.
“The travelling was okay, a little bit long but I think we can recover until tomorrow afternoon and of course our objective is to win the game.
“We wanted to secure four points from the two matches to qualify which is still possible. I believe in my team, I think we can do it but it will be difficult like I said before the last match, we saw it in the second half that they have a good team.
“But we can play very well, we showed it in the first 30 minutes [in Benin]. We want to play like that, playing forward, scoring goals but defending better than we did the last time."