Sierra Leone vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

After a lacklustre match in Benin City, the Super Eagles are gunning for an away triumph against the Leone Stars on Tuesday evening

are hoping to seal their place in the 2022 when they visit Sierra Leone on Tuesday evening.

In an uninspiring match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Gernot Rohr’s men surrendered a 4-0 lead to end the game 4-4, much to the delight of John Keister’s men.

Despite the result, the three-time African champions lead Group L with seven points from three games.

More teams

Having secured a point away from home, the Leone Stars, who are seeking a third appearance, go into this encounter turbocharged knowing that another shock result would put them back in the race to qualify for the biennial African football fiesta on .

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Game Sierra Leone vs Nigeria Date Tuesday, November 17 Venue Freetown Stadium Time 17:00 (WAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the game will be shown live on TV.

Nigeria TV channel Outside (Nigeria) TV channel AIT AIT

Squads & Team News





Position Sierra Leone squad Goalkeepers Mohamed Kamara, Unisa Conteh, Isaac Caulker Defenders Abu Samura, Yeami Dunia, Ali Sesay, Kevin Wright, Osman Kakay, Umar Bangura, Mustapha Dumbuya Midfielders John Kamara, Rodney Strasser, Hassan Koroma, Mohamed Kamara, Mohamed Turay Forwards Kei Kamara, Mustapha Bundu, Augstine Williams, Al Hassan Koroma, Quame, Quee, Prince Barrie, Emmanuel Samadia, Alhaji Kamara

Probable XI for Sierra Leone: Kamara, Dumbuya, Sesay, Bangura, Dunia, Wright, Medo, Kamara, Quee, Turay, Kamara

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi ( ); Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam) Defenders Kenneth Omeruo (CD ); Leon Balogun (Glasgow ); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista); William Troost-Ekong ( FC); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion); Zaidu Sanusi (FC ); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 ), Shehu Abdullahi (AC Omonia) Midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo ( ); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers) Forwards Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi ( FC); Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure ( ); Paul Onuachu ( ); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC); Victor Osimhen ( FC); Kelechi Iheanacho ( ); Chidera Ejuke ( )



Probable XI for Nigeria: Akpeyi, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Aina, Etebo, Aribo, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Ejuke, Onuachu