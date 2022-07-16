Shy new boy to Captain Amercia - Pulisic transformation praised by Mount as USMNT star seeks leading role at Chelsea

The United States international's club-mate has been discussing the progress made by the talented forward at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic’s transformation from shy and retiring Chelsea new boy to confident ‘Captain America’ has earned praise from Mason Mount, with the United States international now considered to be an important asset at Stamford Bridge.

Potential in a 23-year-old forward’s game has always been clear to see, with the process of fully unlocking that still ongoing.

The talismanic skipper of the USMNT has, however, spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge – and four at Borussia Dortmund prior to that – with confidence building in his game that should allow any questions of form and fitness to be overcome at the very highest level.

Has Pulisic progressed at Chelsea?

Pulisic has made 115 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 25 goals along the way, and Mount claims to have spotted a noticeable shift in the American’s mentality across his time in English football.

A fellow member of the Blues’ creative unit has told CBS Sports during the club's pre-season tour of the States: “I remember when he first got on that coach when, I think, we were in Japan or Asia. He was quite quiet, he was on his own at the time.

"As you get to know somebody, they come out of their shell. That is definitely what I've seen over the last couple years.

“You can see the confidence within him, and it's brilliant to see. Hopefully when we play each other in the World Cup, he doesn't have the confidence as much.”

Pulisic will be a direct rival of Mount at Qatar 2022 later this year, with the United States having been placed in Group B at the World Cup finals alongside England.

Is Pulisic now a star for club and country?

With 51 caps to his name and an armband now very much in his possession, Pulisic has become a leader for his country.

The hope is that he will take up a similar standing at club level, with Chelsea looking to make the most of his profile as they prepare for meetings with Club America, Charlotte and Arsenal on American soil.

Mount added: “He's home, he's back home and this is where he's from and he knows everybody.

“We always push him to the front of the queue when we're going anywhere saying this is yours and you're home, sir.

“You speak to everybody and he's obviously Captain America, so he's loving it. And we all are as a group, just being here and being able to train and the suns out. We're working hard. What more could you want?”

