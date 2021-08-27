Shree Cement responds to East Bengal's letter: Asks for probable list of players for consideration

The investor has asked for suggestions for a probable list of players who could be brought on board

The East Bengal-Shree Cement deadlock was, on Wednesday, resolved temporarily after the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She mediated between the two parties and helped them find a solution that would see East Bengal participate in the eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

At the meeting, both Shree Cement and East Bengal officials confirmed and announced that the differences relating to the final agreement of their joint venture have been put on the back burner for now and the focus has now shifted towards building a competitive team.



Later that day, East Bengal club's general secretary Kalyan Majumdar had written a letter to Shree Cement East Bengal CEO, Col Shivaji Samaddar, expressing his desire to co-operate and help in the team-building process to forge a 'formidable' squad.

He mentioned," since the time is very short the Executive Committee also resolved to extend all sorts of co-operation to SC East Bengal Foundation, including the formation of a formidable team for participation in CFL and ISL to ensure the success of the team. You are most welcome to contact the club."

The East Bengal team management is hard-pressed for time as the transfer window closes on August 31. However, Col. Samaddar has responded positively to the offer and has requested to forward a list of players.



"As regards formation of the team for participation in ISL 2021-22 is concerned, the process of selection of the team is done by our technical team which is headed by the Head Coach and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors. You are therefore requested to forward a list of players with their credentials for us to take it forward with the technical team. Your suggestions are welcome," he stated.

Meanwhile, East Bengal have already finalised a deal with left-back Hira Mondal and have approached quite a few other Indian players. The Red and Golds can still sign players after the transfer window closes provided that they are free agents.