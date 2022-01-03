Should Nigeria be worried by Troost-Ekong's defensive failings?

2021 was something of a breakthrough year for William Troost-Ekong, after winning promotion with Watford and making his Premier League debut - seven years after leaving Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

The Nigerian also reached some memorable milestones for the national team.

The defender hit 50 caps for the Super Eagles and was named captain ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. However, the final months of last year were not as rosy on the pitch.

Troost-Ekong has been a shadow of himself with below-par performances lately for club and country.

Having played his part in the collective lapse in concentration which allowed Karl Namnganda’s last-gasp goal as the Central African Republic snatched a 1-0 shock victory during the World Cup qualifiers, the skipper made amends with an assist for the winner in the return leg.

Elsewhere, the 28-year-old is part of the relegation-threatened Watford side that has failed to keep a clean sheet in 21 Premier League games so far. Troost-Ekong has played a majority of the games at the heart of the fourth leakiest backline with 36 goals conceded.

Ahead of a major tournament: Should Ekong’s form worry the Super Eagles?

It has become apparent that one of Nigeria’s key players must rediscover his form at the continental showpiece.

He will join a side hit by the late dismissal of Gernot Rohr as well as the enforced withdrawal of inform strikers Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis, while Ekong himself will not be helped by his late arrival to camp due to club commitments.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is aware of the low confidence of his captain, and the former defender expressed a readiness to help out Ekong, despite the short timeframe between his arrival and the opening game.

“Our psychologist has a big role to play as does the coaches and the entire team to help lift the confidence of Troost-Ekong," the 56-year-old said in a recent interview with Brilla FM.

“He’s also a very strong player and we trust we can help him come through this rough patch”.

Overall, signs are not positive given the time constraints in preparing for the tournament and the circumstances surrounding Nigeria’s readiness.

However, Ekong will be faced with a different setup due to the mere fact his long-time partner, Leon Balogun, will be absent through injury, and with the ‘Oyinbo Wall’ broken up, a new defensive partner offers hope of improved fortunes.

Olisa Ndah and Chidozie Awaziem offer refreshing qualities as centre-back options, while Kenneth Omeruo and Semi Ajayi are other experienced defenders Ekong will have for company. Eguavoen’s tactical make-up is yet unknown and the change of routine just might work in Ekong’s favour should things go well.