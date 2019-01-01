Abia Government dissolves Abia Warriors, Enyimba boards

The reigns of both officials have been brought to an end after the state government announced their boards' dissolution

Emeka Inyama and Felix Anyansi-Agwu, respectively the chairmen of Abia Warriors and Enyimba, have been relieved of their roles with immediate effect after the Abia Government approved the dissolution of their boards, along with 30 others.

Reasons for the action taken by the Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, have not been made public.

In a press release, the governor thanked the respective boards for their services to the state, and directed the affected members to hand over all government documents and properties to the relevant offices.

"Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Boards of the following Establishments in the state," the press release read.

"The Governor expresses his appreciation to members of the Boards for their service to the state and directs that all Government properties in their possession be handed over to the relevant offices."

Besides and Abia Warriors boards, others affected in the shakeup include Abia State Water Board, Abia State Transport Corporation, Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Abia State Housing Corporation, Abia State Library Board, Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State among others.

Anyansi-Agwu has been the chairman of Enyimba since 1999 and has widely been regarded as a positive influence at the club.

Inyama was named the chairman of Abia Warriors in 2012 after its successful name change from Orji Uzor Kalu FC.