Real Madrid and Juventus have settled the future of Spanish midfielder Alba Redondo, 29, after days of rumours. A final agreement will take her to the Old Lady for just 150,000 euros, a deal that lays bare the failure of her spell with Los Blancos.

According to "AS", Juventus will pay the agreed sum to Real Madrid for the player, who had one year left on her contract but decided to leave in search of the playing time she was denied in the Spanish capital.

Fear drove her decision. Two disappointing seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, where she never enjoyed the prominence she expected, left her worried that time on the sidelines would cost her a place in Spain's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Redondo had joined Real Madrid in 2024, arriving from Levante as one of the top scorers in the Spanish women's league. Her spell with the Merengues never lived up to expectations, and that pushed her to chase a fresh opportunity in Calcio.

Juventus, under Spanish coach Guerrero, want to recapture their former glories in women's football. They have strengthened significantly this season, signing Cyla and Khelifi alongside Redondo, as well as her compatriot Julia Bartel, in an ambitious project to bring the Old Lady back to the forefront.