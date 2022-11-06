Shelton: Alexander-Arnold advises South Africa prospect, coach Mokoena follows Liverpool starlet

Liverpool FC academy starlet Gabriano Shelton has opened up about his conversation with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Shelton is learning from the world-class player

Mokoena promised to assess the Liverpool U15 captain

Amajimbos will be competing in an Afcon U17 Qualifier

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager recently made an impassioned plea to South African under-17 coach Ducan Crowie as he looks to play for the country.

Crowie's assistant, Aaron Mokoena has since indicated that Shelton and other Europe-based players with SA roots will be considered after next month's Cosafa U17 Championships in Malawi.

Shelton, who was born in England to South African parents, has now revealed that Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold is one of his idols.

The 15-year-old got the opportunity to interact with the world-class right-back

WHAT DID SHELTON SAY: “Trent is one of my Idols. I love how he plays and because he is a local lad and the Scouser in the team. I try to learn from him,” he said on Far Post.

"Trent gave me and my younger brother [El Nino] advice when we did his documentary.

“I was lucky to play the role of younger Trent Alexander-Arnold, and El Nino was chosen to play the role of his brother," he continued.

“It was amazing. He told us to enjoy every moment, work hard and stay focused on what we want to achieve."

WHAT DID MOKOENA SAY? “We’re aware of Gabriano. Coach and I had a discussion about him. We do need to broaden our selection base," Mokoena told the same publication.

“But at the moment, we are too tight to assess anyone as we’re preparing for the Cosafa Cup.

“After Cosafa, we will have room to assess as much as we need."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shelton will be hoping that South Africa perform well at the Cosafa U17 Championships which also serves as the 2023 Afcon U17 qualifier.

The two finalists from the regional tournament will qualify for the Afcon finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Algeria next year.

Shelton would then be assessed by the SA U17 technical team ahead of the continental tournament which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Fifa U17 World Cup finals.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SA U17? Amajimbos have been pitted against Angola and Mauritius in Group B at the Cosafa U17 Championships where nine teams have been divided into three groups.

The three group winners and the best-placed runner-up will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.