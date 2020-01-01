Sheffield United's Mousset on Senegal radar

The France-born forward has expressed interest to play for the Teranga Lions and now coach Aliou Cisse wants him in his squad

forward Lys Mousset could make his debut in the March 2021 qualifiers after the Teranga Lions technical team expressed interest in him.

Mousset has scored five goals in 23 Premier League appearances so far this season and has committed his international future to Senegal.

After being capped by at youth international level, the 24-year-old wants to play for Teranga Lions where he qualifies through his Senegalese father.

Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert said they are closely monitoring Mousset.

“It is clear that today we are following a lot of players, because there are so many little glitches everywhere. We are following Lys Mousset and many other young people to have an extended list,” Bogaert was quoted by WiwSport as having told The Record.

Mousset could be called for Senegal’s Afcon qualifying matches against Guinea-Bissau at the end of March.

Also in line to play for Senegal is Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba, who could be in coach Aliou’s Cisse’s squad.