'She gives us hope' - Malawi's Linda Kasenda reveals Asisat Oshoala inspiration
Malawi striker Linda Kasenda has described Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala as the ambassador and role model for women's footballers in Africa.
Oshoala won the maiden BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award in 2015 and became the first African to score in the Uefa Women's Champions League final in 2019 with Barcelona.
Kasenda scored eight goals for the already eliminated She-Flames, all in a 13-0 thrashing of Comoros in the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup in Port Elizabeth.
The Skipper FC star, who leads Malawi's top-flight golden shoe race with 16 goals this season admitted she is inspired by the rise of the three-time African Women's Footballer of the Year.
"She is there like our ambassador," Kasenda told Cosafa media.
"Most of the African players when we play in their countries, most of the European clubs do not give us a chance.
"But when we see players like Asisat Oshoala playing there [in Europe], she gives us hope that it could be us next."
After a failed Cosafa Cup campaign, Kasenda will shift focus on helping Malawi to secure a Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification ticket, beginning against Kenya in the qualifiers this month.