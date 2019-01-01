'She doesn't need to do that' - Sanderson disapproves of Morgan's controversial celebration

The England international has offered her opinion on the USWNT match-winner's divisive choice of goal celebration during USA's semi-final win

forward Lianne Sanderson has weighed in on Alex Morgan’s “disrespectful” tea-drinking celebration during the USA’s Women’s World Cup semi-final win over .

The USWNT progressed to the final of the competition with a 2-1 win over the Lionesses in what proved to be a headline-grabbing game for a number of reasons – but Morgan divided opinion with her celebration after netting her side’s second.

Christen Press’ 10th-minute strike handed the holders the initiative, nine minutes before Ellen White levelled the scoring.

Morgan’s strike after 31 minutes proved to be the decisive goal however, and England international Sanderson felt her celebration was unnecessary.

“I think tonight I expected Alex to grab a goal, but I’m not that happy with that celebration,” she told beIN Sports.

“You can celebrate however you want but that for me is a bit distasteful and I don’t think she needs to do that.

“She can celebrate however she wants and I’m a big believer in the Americans and how they celebrate, but for me this was a little bit disrespectful.”

USA held on after taking the lead for a second time to reach the final and have a chance at retaining the World Cup after winning the competition in 2015.

The Lionesses ran them close, seeing a second goal from White ruled offside by VAR before Steph Houghton missed a late penalty that would have drawn the game level. Millie Bright was later shown a red card with four minutes remaining.

Morgan was also celebrating her 30th birthday on Tuesday, with some fans believing that her actions after scoring were innocuous and not meant to be directed towards England.

“Maybe that’s why she celebrated like that,” Sanderson added.

“I could be wrong but it’s based upon playing against England and we love our tea in England.

“I’m not a tea drinker but that’s what we’re connected with so I think it’s a little bit distasteful.”

Sanderson was part of the England squad that finished third at the 2015 Women’s World Cup and has appeared for and Ladies at club level, and moved to her current club Juventus in 2018.