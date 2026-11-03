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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stamford Bridge

The match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show the match live. Find the live-stream details below.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Recent form

Shakhtar have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Obolon Kyiv 2-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only setback was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Across those five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Sporting CP have three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently won 2-0 away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, they lost 3-2 to LASK after a 2-0 away win against Lens. Sporting scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP: The tables