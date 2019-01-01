Pratt inspires Sporting Braga's triumph over Apollon Limassol

The Nigerian-American's effort was all the Portuguese team needed to subdue the Cypriot side in a Champions League tie

Shade Pratt scored the winner as Braga defeated Apollon Limassol 1-0 in a Uefa Women's contest at Arkadija Stadium on Saturday.

Heading into the tie, the Nigerian-American forward was on target in Braga's 2-0 win over 's Sturm Graz in their maiden Champions League tie last Wednesday.

The 26-year-old's strike 10 minutes into the match was all Carlos Miguel's side required to secure back-to-back wins in their ongoing play-offs in Latvia.

Pratt, who saw 86 minutes of action before being replaced by Francisca Cardoso, has now scored two goals in two games for the Portuguese champions.

Article continues below

's Farida Machia was in action in the final 27 minutes, while Cote d' Ivoire's Marie Hourihan and 's Chinaza Uchendu were unused substitutes for Braga.

On the other hand, 's Rhoda Mulaudzi played the duration of the encounter for second-placed Apollon, who will take on Sturm Graz in their final Group D tie.

The win over Christoforou Christakis's side means Braga are Group G leaders with six points from two games and they will face hosts Riga in the next game on Tuesday.