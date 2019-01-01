Sevilla's Toni Payne shifts focus to Superliga survival after Spanish Queens' Cup ouster

Having been kicked out of the national tournament, the Nigerian-American forward has now set her eyes on her side's survival

's Toni Payne has shifted her focus to her Spanish Superliga side's fight against relegation.

Cristian Toro's side recently crashed out of the Spanish Queen's Cup following a 3-1 defeat to at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.

With Las Rojiblancas sitting at the base of the Superliga log, the Nigerian-American forward, who blamed bad luck for their Cup exit, vows to help her side stay in the Spanish topflight.

"We [Sevilla] had a tough game against Real Sociedad," Payne told Goal.

"As you know it's always tough to play away. Though the atmosphere was very nice, I think that they are a good team and played very well too.

"We had conceded some goals from set pieces. So, we were a bit unlucky with those goals. We must now focus on our league campaign and ensure we gain more points to avoid relegation.

"We have a match against Logrono and we need to begin to pick up points immediately."

Payne, who featured for the last 45 minutes against Real Sociedad will be hoping to provide the needed revival in her side survival quest, beginning against Zambia's Barbara Banda's side.

Sevilla have accrued 16 points from 21 games and will engage fellow strugglers Logrono in a relegation survival battle on Sunday.