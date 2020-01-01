Sevilla captain Navas highlights greatest Man Utd threat ahead of Europa League semi-final

The former Manchester City player is fully aware of what the Red Devils are capable of

's pace is something must be wary of heading into their Europa League semi-final, according to captain Jesus Navas.

Navas spent four seasons playing for in between spells at Sevilla and is no stranger to the Red Devils.

While the Spaniard has stressed Julen Lopetegui's side must stay focused on themselves, he did note that United's quick attackers could cause Sevilla problems as the club targets a sixth crown.

"I’ve played against them several times. I recall the passion surrounding the [Manchester derby from my time at Manchester City]. I was lucky enough to appear in some really special games and those were great times," Navas told UEFA.com.

"We know they’re tough opponents and it’ll be difficult. We’re clear about what we have to do and are focused on what we have to do at every stage of the game. Let’s hope we can go out and win the match.

"In terms of their individual players, they’ve got some quick players up top who are dangerous. We’re focusing on ourselves and knowing what we have to do in each game – and, particularly, keeping calm when necessary and then attacking at pace.

"The important thing is that we go into [Sunday's game] with all the hope in the world of reaching the final. We’ll be going all out.

"Given the difficult times we’re all experiencing, being able to win the Europa League for the fans and all of us would be really great. It would also be special, as captain and as somebody from Seville, to enjoy lifting the trophy. It would be really nice for me."

Navas, who can now play as either a winger or full-back, also heaped praise upon Sevilla manager Lopetegui, noting his communication skills have been a real asset this season.

"He’s a coach who makes sure the team’s really well-drilled right throughout the side and has a very clear idea of what he wants," Navas said.

"He gets his message across really well. We give our all on the pitch. He’s been really important to us. Let’s hope we’re in that final because he deserves it."