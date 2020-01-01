Serie A won't resume until coronavirus threat passes - Italy's football authorities

Lega Serie A and the Italian Players' Association (AIC) held a meeting on Friday to discuss the suspended season.

The 2019-20 season will not resume until "health conditions allow it" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Serie A was suspended indefinitely last month with hit hard by Covid-19 – more than 14,600 of the global deaths, which has exceeded 58,800, coming from the European country.

Returning at the end of May had been an initial target but those plans have been scrapped following Friday's meeting between Lega Serie A and the Italian Players' Association (AIC).

"The Lega Serie A assembly meeting took place this afternoon, with all 20 clubs present via video conference," the statement read.

"The position that emerged from talks between UEFA, ECA and the European Leagues held yesterday was represented at the meeting.

"With regards to the possible completion of the remaining Serie A and matches, Lega Serie A will only consider the resumption of sporting activity when health conditions allow it, adhering, as it has always done, to government decrees and taking into primary consideration the protection of the health of the players and all those involved.

"In facing the different scenarios, which are still uncertain, Lega Serie A - with the participation of club representatives - will continue to analyse the impact and consequences of Covid-19 on medical, economic, regulatory, sporting and risk-assessment levels for the clubs and Lega Serie A itself in the coming days."

Serie A clubs have also been banned from training until at least April 13 by Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

and were among the clubs to backtrack on plans to return to training last month and with Italy extending their nationwide lockdown until April 13, Conte ruled out any team sessions taking place.

"Actual measures are extended until April 13. We know we are asking another effort, another sacrifice," he said on Wednesday.

"We have to understand one thing – if we stop following the rules or reduce these measures, we will waste our efforts."

Conte added: "The only news introduced is about athletes' training sessions...training sessions are not allowed in clubs' headquarters.

"It doesn't mean athletes cannot train themselves, they can do it individually."

Defending champions were one point clear of Lazio through 26 matches when the league was suspended.

The last Serie A match took place on March 9, with accounting for Brescia 3-0.