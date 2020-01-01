Serie A to return on June 20, sports minister Spadafora confirms

The season is set to resume from June 20, 's sports minister has confirmed.

Italy's top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced earlier this week that the league was closing in on a return, while Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi said players are happy to return to action as long as it is safe.

More teams

Following a meeting with prime minister Giuseppe Conte, Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to kick-off again next month.

semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week.

"Football was going to restart when we had the right safety conditions and when the CTS would give the go-ahead to the protocols," Spadafora said.

"Italy is starting again and it is only right that football should do the same.

"The CTS agreed with the medical protocol, but confirmed the absolute necessity for a quarantine period if a player were to test positive.

Article continues below

“The FIGC also assured me that the Plan B (play-offs and play-outs) and Plan C (using existing table) can be adopted in case of suspension. It is not up to me as sports minister to decide, it will be decided by the FIGC.

"My hope is that the Coppa Italia will be played from June 13 to June 20, before the league starts again on June 20."

More to follow...