Serie A to resume with games in hand, Coppa Italia final on June 17

The leftover games from matchday 25 will get the league back underway, with the cup final to take place before league fixtures

has decided the season will recommence with the four outstanding games in hand on the weekend of June 20-21, with the final confirmed for June 17.

's top tier was on Thursday given the green light to return, as sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora announced the intention is to resume the fixtures from June 20.

During his statement, Spadafora confirmed the Coppa Italia would take place the week before, though no specific dates were set for the last three matches – the two semi-finals and the showpiece.

But a Serie A statement released on Friday said there was a unanimous agreement that the remaining games in hand from matchday 25 will go ahead on the first weekend.

It was also confirmed the Coppa Italia final shall be played on June 17, though dates for the semi-finals are still to be determined.

The statement read: "The assembly of Lega Serie A met today [Friday] in the presence of all 20 associated clubs in a video conference.

"The clubs welcomed the green light to the return of Serie A communicated yesterday by minister Spadafora and unanimously voted on the dispute of the four matches of the 25th matchday ( v , Hellas Verona v , v and v ) on the weekend of June 20-21 and the planning of matchday 27 starting from Monday, June 22.

"Furthermore, welcoming the wish of minister Spadafora, the sporting activity of the 2019-2020 season will resume immediately with the Coppa Italia, of which the final is scheduled for June 17.

"Dates and times of the matches will be announced by Lega Serie A in the coming days."

were a point clear of at the top of the table with 12 games remaining when the league season was suspended in March.

They were due to face Milan in the second leg of the Coppa semi-final in Turin on March 4, with the first leg having finished 1-1.

The other semi-final was also finely poised, with 1-0 up against Inter ahead of their second leg at the San Paolo.