Serhou Guirassy reflects on scoring debut for Rennes

The forward of Guinean descent opened his goalscoring account for the Red and Blacks at the weekend

Serhou Guirassy is happy to score his first goal which was a brace in what he described as ‘not an easy match’ in a 4-2 win at .

The 24-year-old Franco-Guinean is a new signing at Roazhon Park having joined from this summer. He made his debut in a 2-1 win at home to before the international break, playing in the final 25 minutes.

He however started at Stade des Costieres on Sunday and scored his first goal in a red and black shirt in the 12th minute before making it 2-1 after Andres Cubas had equalised for Nimes.

Nimes equalised again through Algerian midfielder Zinedine Ferhat, but took charge of the rest thanks to another new signing and defender and Naif Aguerd and also Benjamin Bourigeaud.

"It was not an easy match,” Guirassy said on the Rennes website. “Nimes gave us a lot of trouble. I am very happy to have scored my first two goals in my new colours. On the first, I had the intelligence to come back. Raphi [Raphinha] had the lucidity to serve me back. I just had to curl from the left.

“The second goal always goes on the left side, but this time its Flavien [Tait] who serves me. Big performance, especially since it was very hot.

“We did not give up despite the equalisers. It was a beautiful afternoon for Stade Rennais FC.”

Rennes manager Julian Stephan stated the game was likened to a boxing match and told his players whoever delivered most of the punches would go on to take all three points.

“Both teams wanted to win and surrendered blow for blow. It resulted in an open game, spectacular and with a lot of chances,” he said.

“At halftime, I compared this match to a boxing match. I told the players that whoever wins in the end will be the one who hits the most. Compared to the previous days, we really knew how to be efficient.”

Rennes top the Ligue 1 standings after three games with seven points, the same as and , all yet to taste defeat.

The Red and Blacks will host the Principality outfit next on Saturday.