Sergino Dest reports for USMNT duty ahead of Mexico clash in CONCACAF Nations League semi-final

Sergino Dest has reported for USMNT duty ahead of his side's clash with Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Dest has 25 USMNT caps

Endured sad season at AC Milan

Aiming to bounce back

WHAT HAPPENED? Dest will be aiming to put his awful season on-loan at Milan behind him as he prepares to play for the USMNT against Mexico on Thursday night. The right-back has only made two starts in Serie A this season and was basically excluded from the squad for the entire second half of the season, having arrived on loan from Barcelona in the summer. His future is up in the air as a Camp Nou return appears unlikely.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest posted an image on social media, showing him training ahead of this week's major clash. It is a chance for him to show he can still be a high-quality player and perhaps draw more transfer interest this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? His loan spell with Milan proved a disaster and reports now suggest he may move to Bundesliga club Union Berlin this summer.