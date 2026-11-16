'That scoreline looks better than 4-2' - Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens delights in late Francesco Pio Esposito penalty save as Belgium knock Italy out of Nations League

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Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has expressed his delight at denying Francesco Pio Esposito from the penalty spot late on to seal Belgium's 4-1 victory over Italy in Brussels. The comeback win sent Mark van Bommel's side through to the Nations League quarter-finals as Group A1 runners-up while eliminating the visiting Azzurri.

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Custodian caps dominant Brussels comeback

Lammens preserved a three-goal margin for Van Bommel's side by diving low to his right to keep out Pio Esposito's late spot-kick. The match marked the goalkeeper's eighth senior cap since debuting in a 7-0 World Cup qualifying rout of Liechtenstein last November, and his fifth League A appearance of 2026. Victory sent Belgium into the last eight behind Group A1 winners France, who beat Turkey 2-1.

Stopper praises calm Belgian response

After Lammens saved a seventh-minute effort from Niccolo Pisilli following Riccardo Calafiori's cross, Esposito gave Italy an 11th-minute lead with his 10th goal in 15 caps. However, Brighton defender Maxim De Cuyper quickly equalised from six yards out before Nathan Ngoy scored his first international goal in the 21st minute on the rebound. Five minutes later, Jeremy Doku received a pass from Kevin De Bruyne and beat several defenders to slot past Manchester City colleague Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Speaking to VTM afterwards, Lammens praised his team's composure: "It is always nice to save a penalty, even when it was already 4-1. That scoreline looks better than 4-2. They started strongly, pressed well and scored, but we didn't panic. We know what our qualities are, scored three times and created even more chances, resulting in a great outcome in the end."

Hostile counter-attacks overwhelm tiring visitors

Donnarumma twice denied De Bruyne from close range while the Belgian playmaker also fired wide from a Youri Tielemans pass and Charles De Ketelaere headed against the woodwork. With 10 minutes remaining, Belgium broke away through Doku and De Bruyne to set up AC Milan winger Diego Moreira for his first international goal before Lammens saved Esposito's penalty. Despite beating France 3-1 three days earlier, Roberto Mancini's Italy finished third, though they remain safe from automatic relegation.

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Anfield trip awaits returning keeper

While Belgium can look ahead to March's Nations League quarter-finals, Lammens must now turn his immediate focus to a Premier League relegation battle with Manchester United. The Red Devils sit 18th in the table ahead of a daunting trip to face rivals Liverpool at Anfield this weekend. That clash will also mark the first game in charge for newly appointed United manager Mauricio Pochettino.