Senegal vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news & match preview
Nigeria continue their Africa Cup of Nations build-up with a closed doors clash versus Senegal at the Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia.
The encounter against the Lions of Teranga will give Gernot Rohr the chance to evaluate his side, as there are still plenty of problems to be fixed – especially in the attacking department before they begin their World Cup campaign against Burundi.
Aliou Cisse led Senegal to their second Fifa World Cup since 2002 and his priority would be to lead the Lions of Teranga to an impressive outing in Egypt.
|Game
|Senegal vs Nigeria
|Date
|Sunday, June 16
|Time
|18:00 WAT / 7:00pm (local)
|Stream (Nigeria only)
|-
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
The game is a closed doors encounter and will not be watched on television. Also, it will not be available for live stream.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Senegal players
|Goalkeepers
|Diallo, Gomis, Mendy
|Defenders
|Koulibaly, Wague, Cisse, Sane,Sabaly, Gassama, Ciss,Kouyate
|Midfielders
|Ndiaye, Gueye, Diatta, Alioune, Saivet
|Forwards
|Sarr, Balde, Niang, Konate, Diagne, Thioub, Mane
It remains to be seen if Aliou Cisse will take the opportunity to experiment against Nigeria, though it is more likely that he will begin to lay the groundwork for his starting XI in Egypt.
Between the sticks, Spal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis provides a dependable last line of defence, with Lamine Gassama, Cheikhou Kouyate and Salif Sane expected to start against the three-time African champions.
Potential Senegal starting XI: Gomis, Gassama, Cisse, Sabal, Ndiaye, Saivet, Gueye, Konate, Diagne, Thioub, Balde
|Position
|Nigeria players
|Goalkeepers
|Uzoho, Ezenwa, Akpeyi
|Defenders
|Aina, Shehu, Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Omeruo, Collins
|Midfielders
|Obi, Ndidi, Etebo, Etebo, Ogu
|Forwards
|Musa, Osimhen, Simon, Onyekuru, Ighalo, Iwobi, Kalu, Onuachu, Chukwueze
Nigeria are expected to parade their best legs for the encounter against the Senegalese.
Having missed his country’s game against Zimbabwe, Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the Super Eagles attacking line.
Potential Nigeria starting XI: Uzoho; Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Collins; Ndidi, Obi Mikel, Chukwueze, Onazi, Musa; Ighalo
Betting & Match Odds
Senegal are overwhelming favourites at 2.30 on Nairabet, while a draw is between the two sides is offered at 2.85 and a Nigeria upset is up for 3.20
Click here to see all of Nairabet's offers for the clash of the titans.
Match Preview
Nigeria qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations with ease - sailing through a group also featuring South Africa, Seychelles and Libya - and, as such, this encounter with Senegal is an intriguing one.
The Lions of Teranga have strength in depth, and a core comprising a number of Premier League players, and they will be a tough nut to be cracked.
They, too, topped their group, beating out Equatorial Guinea, Sudan and Madagascar who will face the Super Eagles in Alexandria, to punch their ticket to Egypt.
Manager Gernot Rohr is likely to play a strong team, as he bids to prepare his side for their opening game against Burundi.
Momentum, of course, is key, and the Super Eagles would do well to be wary, as Senegal will also be looking to kick off their preparations with a bang.