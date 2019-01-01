Senegal U20s vs Nigeria U20s: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Flying Eagles must get past the high-flying Young Lions of Teranga to book a place in the U20 World Cup quarterfinal

The latest episode in ’s quest for a first U20 Fifa World Cup title will take place in Lodz, where they face .

The Flying Eagles qualified as one of the third-best placed team to reach this stage, and Paul Aigbogun’s boys will start as underdogs against their Senegalese opposition.

Senegal qualified top of a group whichcontained hosts , and Tahiti.

Winner of this cracker will take on the winner of the match between and for a place in the semifinals.

Game Senegal U20 vs Nigeria U20 Date Monday, June 3 Time 7:30pm WAT / 2:30pm ET Stream (US Only) fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (Seve-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport 7 fuboTV (Seven-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Free Sports, streamed via Fifa.

UK TV channel Online stream Free Sports Fifa

Squads & Team News

Position Senegal squad Goalkeepers Sarr, N'Diaye, Djiba Defenders M. N'Diaye, Mendy, Aw, S. N'Diaye, Mbow, Dionkou, Cisse Midfielders Diagné, Sagna, Niang, Lopy, Ndaw, Ciss Forwards N'Diaye, Niane, Dramé, Danfa, Badji

Probable Senegal starting XI: D. Ndiaye, M. Ndiaye, Mendy, Cavin, AW, Dia Ndiaye, Drame, Cisse, Niang, Lopy, Ndaw

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Ogundare, Oremade, Zaccala Defenders Rabiu, Udo, Salawudeen, Ozornwafor, Ogbu, Muhammad Midfielders Eletu, Sor, Dele-Bashiru, Ofoborh, Michael, Makanjuola,Effiom Forwards Adams, Offia, Emeka, Tijani

Probable Nigeria starting XI: Oremade, Mohamed, Ogbu, Utin, Salawudeen, Oforborh, Okon, Effiom, Mohammed, Michael, Makanjuola

Betting & Match Odds

Senegal are favourites to win this at 2.30 on Bet365 , while Nigeria sit at odds of 3.60, and a draw is priced at 2.80.

Match Preview

Senegal are enjoying a fantastic run in the championship so far as they finished as group winners with seven points.

Under the tutelage of coach Youssouph Dabo, the of Teranga - who have not conceded a goal in this championship - will be hoping to beat a Nigeria side that have only shown glimpses of quality.

Having lost to the United States in the second match of this year's tournament, Nigeria were deemed dead and buried until Muhamed Tijani struck against to send them through.

The two nations had been tipped to go far in Poland, especially after Senegal reached the semifinal in 2015, but only one team can progress to the quarterfinals now that they have been pitted against each other in the last 16.

Paul Aigbogun is under immense pressure following his team's slow start to the tournament, but he would not want to lose to an African team at the U20 World Cup.

Avoiding this record would require him to get his tactics and team selection right.

Ikouwem Utin is the captain of the side, but Aigbogun will need to utilise players like Henry Offia and Kingsley Michael properly and model his game-plan around them to topple the Young Lions.

Senegal have many players to rely on and the team’s leading scorer, Amadou Sagna, has the ability to lift the team with his speed, trickery and eye for goal.