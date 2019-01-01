Senegal U-20 head coach Youssouph Dabo stresses on World Cup preparations

Senegal were drawn in the same group as hosts Poland and Colombia in a repeat of the 2018 Fifa World Cup pooling

coach Youssouph Dabo has insisted on intense preparations ahead of the Fifa U-20 World Cup to be staged in from May 23 to June 15.

African runners-up Senegal were placed in Group A together with the hosts, South America's current fourth-best team and Tahiti from Oceania.

While calling for thorough preparations, Dabo has admitted he has little information on his opponents and that playing hosts Poland would be the most difficult task.

“The first thing I noticed when I saw the draw was that we are in the same group as the hosts. From experience I know it's always difficult to share the same group with the host country but first we must prepare well to get there with the confidence it takes in this kind of competition,” Dabo told WiwSport.

“As for Poland, as much the other two teams, I have no information about them. Now we will have to look for it and find it as soon as possible. The secret for these tournaments lies in the preparation so you have to get back to work on time and prepare very well.

"We have to find friendly matches with another style of football (European, Asian, South American)."

Article continues below

In Senegal’s showdowns against Poland and Colombia, it would be a repeat of last year’s senior men’s World Cup where Senegal edged Poland 2-1 and lost 1-0 to Colombia in Group H.

Dabo’s side will get their campaign underway on May 23 against Tahiti in Lublin before they take on Colombia three days later. The Young Lions of Teranga conclude their group stage campaign against Poland on May 29 in Lodz.

The Senegalese will be making their third appearance at the U-20 World Cup, with their best outing being reaching the semi-finals at the 2015 edition in New Zealand.