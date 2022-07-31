Senegal forward Mane delighted to score on Bayern Munich debut in German Super Cup win over RB Leipzig

The former Liverpool attacker opened his account for the Bundesliga champions after just 31 minutes of the thrilling contest

Sadio Mane needed just 31 minutes to score his first goal for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to win the German Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

The Senegal international scored the second goal after teenage sensation Jamal Musiala had broken the deadlock for Bayern.

Germany midfielder Musiala was integral to his side's second goal when he released Serge Gnabry down the left and the former Arsenal attacker unselfishly squared to an unmarked Mane on the right to score with a low shot on his weaker left foot.

Mane scored with his first shot on goal and had a further two efforts ruled out for offside as the defending Bundesliga champions beat DFB Cup holders RB Leipzig in the German top flight's traditional curtain-raiser.

Mane ended the first half with 13 touches and a 71.4 per cent pass accuracy while he won two of his three duels. Overall, he had the joint highest shots in the game (five) same as Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

Mane has now scored twice in as many games for Bayern, including his pre-season friendly strike against DC United, during the club's summer tour of the US.

He will have the chance to make it three in a row when his new employers kick off their Bundesliga title defence away to Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.

The German Super Cup is the sixth individual and team trophy for Mane this year following the African Player of the Year, Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon Player of the Tournament, English League and FA Cups.

The former Liverpool forward played predominantly on the right side of Bayern’s attack as coach Julian Nagelsmann went with a 3-5-2 formation, with Gnabry and Alfonso Davies playing as wingbacks while Mane partnered Thomas Mueller up front.

"Wow! What a day,” Mane told Bundesliga.com. "Of course, I’m really, really happy to win my first game, first trophy. You can’t complain. Like I said, from the first day I’m really happy to be part of this great club.”

"It was easy to adapt with all those boys because they make it easier for me. I’m really happy to be part of this group, this club. What a joy”

"It was a great decision to play in the Bundesliga. I’m happy to win this trophy. And I’m really looking forward to winning more trophies."

Benjamin Pavard, Gnabry and Leroy Sane were the other scorers for Bayern as Marcel Halsterberg Christopher Nkunku and Olmo netted for Leipzig.