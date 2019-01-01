Transfers
African All Stars

Semi Ajayi's stunner not enough as Leeds United stun Rotherham United

Comments()
Getty
The 25-year-old's maiden Championship goal of the season was enough not save his team from defeat against the league leaders

Semi Ajayi scored a stunning goal in Rotherham United's 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

The Nigeria international who has played every minute of the Millers league games this season, fired in a screamer past Kiko Casillas in the 28th minute.

The goal separated both teams until a second-half double from Mateusz Klich helped Leeds come from behind to beat the relegation-threatened side.

Editors' Picks

Rotherham United are in danger of returning to the League One having garnered 25 points from 29 matches so far - with two points adrift the drop zone.

Next article:
Cedric Soares joins Inter on loan from Southampton
Next article:
'Be the best that you can' - Desiree Ellis tasks African women in football coaching
Next article:
Cameroon need to start World Cup preparations as soon as possible, says Gaelle Enganamouit
Next article:
Simeone respects fan views after protests against Morata signing
Next article:
Achraf Hakimi shines in Borussia Dortmund win over Hannover 96
Close