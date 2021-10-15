Selebwa to FKF: Drop your egos and work with stakeholders to rescue national teams

Renowned coach Gilbert Selebwa has the challenged Football Kenya Federation to drop their egos and work with stakeholders to rescue the national teams' fortunes.

The current regime has been under pressure after recent struggles, and the situation became even worse when federation head Nick Mwendwa stated the Harambee Stars have no quality and not even the likes of Jose Mourinho or Mikel Arteta would be successful in charge of the side.

The vocal administrator further said Kenyan coaches have failed to deliver and it is the reason why the FKF sought the help of foreigners.

There has never been lack of quality players

"I think the coaching industry in Kenya has been invaded. This is a slap right in the face of our local coaches," Selebwa told Goal on Friday.

"There has never been a lack of quality of players in this nation. We have several players who have caught the eye of scouts outside this region. Let FKF use a competitive process in identifying national team coaches.

"They should also identify a correct curriculum for the country that will run across the board. Believe in homegrown talent. What is the need for training coaches if what they are producing is defined as 'mediocre players'.

"Let us drop our egos and call stakeholders meeting to rescue the dwindling fortunes of our national teams."

Mariga, Kimanzi also hit Mwendwa

In a recent interview, former Harambee Star McDonald Mariga stated football in Kenya has not progressed.

"For seven years under [Nick Mwendwa] leadership, football in Kenya has gone backwards and no progress whatsoever and for that, we demand his immediate apology and resignation as FKF boss," Mariga posted on social media.

"We suffered playing under his reign, the players have shown immense pride and patriotism to represent the Kenyan flag in various international assignments and this is what they get in return.

"I’m appalled by Mwendwa’s sentiments made on live TV that Kenya has no talented football players to compete with other nations. This is an insult and disrespect to the current, former, and all upcoming footballers who have continuously suffered playing, and it is time for Mwendwa to go."

Current Wazito FC coach Francis Kimanzi also aired his sentiments on the matter. "Whoever is saying Kenya has no quality players is insulting the coaches in the country who work tirelessly to nurture the young lads!

"I led a team of talented Kenyans to Egypt and picked a historic 1-1 draw against a fancied side just before I was unceremoniously dismissed. Were these hired foreigners?

"Let’s stop shifting blame! Our problem is elsewhere, we need to urgently address it once and for all!"

Kenya are out of the race to Qatar in the 2022 World Cup after suffering back-to-back defeats against Mali in Group E.