Selangor 2019 home kit launch date revealed, closer fan-player activities arranged

Selangor are targeting to double their team card owner number, when they begin offering the 2019 season pass later this month.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor are set to launch their 2019 home and away jerseys in an event which will be held later this month. Editors' Picks James is playing for Bayern future – Kovac

Top Five: African attackers who could replace injured Harry Kane

Ronaldo continues remarkable finals record with Supercoppa winner

Franck Kessie sees red as AC Milan lose Supercoppa Italiana to Juventus

When met by the press following competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) 2019 season launch on Thursday, Red Giants' secretary general Johan Kamal Hamidon revealed that the event will be held on Saturday, January 26.

"It's going to be on the 26th, and we're launching our home and away kits, as well as the season pass. The passes will be available beginning that day.

"The event will be held at the Sunway Resort Hotel, Subang Jaya, from 11 in the morning onwards," said Johan when asked by Goal.

"But the unique selling point of the day will be the fan engagement [activities]. Usually in events such as this, the players' involvement is limited to signing autographs, but this time around we're arranging activities that the players and fans can get take part in together.

"For example, they can play the FIFA video game, table tennis, dart and checkers together. Fans will be able to play these games with the Selangor players, and interact with them. It's not everyday that the fans will get to play FIFA with Amri [Yahyah] and Azhan (Khairul Azhan Khalid)!" added the team official.

The club are also looking to increase their fan membership count on on that day, via the season pass offering.

"The membership count is now at 5,000, but we believe the number will increase when the season pass is introduced, as the fans need the team card (membership) in order to purchase the season pass.

"The pass is attached to their [fan] ID. I think when the pass is introduced, the membership count would reach 10,000, which is our target for this season," noted Johan.

He also said that the team, which is set to return from Chonburi, Thailand today after a series of three friendly matches there, will play another friendly match next Wednesday, January 23.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!