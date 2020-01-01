‘Scrap it and start again’ – Man Utd star Shaw wants season ended & Liverpool denied title

The Red Devils full-back believes the 2019-20 campaign should be declared null and void, with there no desire on his part to play behind closed doors

defender Luke Shaw believes the 2019-20 campaign should be declared null and void, with Premier League authorities urged to “scrap it and start again”.

The vast majority of sides in the English top-flight have just nine games left to take in this season.

Uncertainty reigns, though, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with competitive football having been shut down indefinitely.

As an enforced break drags on, there is a very real threat that all remaining fixtures will be written off.

That would deny table-topping Liverpool the chance to toast a first title triumph in 30 years, while relegation and promotion matters would spark intense debate among those involved.

Shaw, though, believes bringing the curtain down and starting again later in the year is the most sensible option.

The international said during a Combat Corona Twitch FIFA competition: “Scrap it and start again.

“If we can’t carry it on it’s got to be void.”

Premier League and EFL bosses have confirmed that football will remain in lockdown for the foreseeable future, with there no plans to kick-start the campaign in early-May.

Talks are said to have been held regarding a return in June, with it possible that games could be played behind closed doors in a “festival of football”.

Shaw would rather avoid that situation, with the 24-year-old eager to have supporters in attendance whenever a green light is given.

He added: “Fans are so important. You realise it even more [now].

“I think the sport is for fans really, do you know what I mean? I think if you don’t have fans, and you don’t play in front of fans, it just doesn’t feel right.

“Especially on matchday, the fans are always amazing and always help the team. Whether it’s home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they’re always there with us.”

United did take in a fixture behind closed doors before the official lockdown came into force, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sweeping aside LASK 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 showdown.

It remains to be seen whether their return to action will be made in similar circumstances, or if the 2019-20 campaign will be completed at all.