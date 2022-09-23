Scotland vs Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Scotland against Ireland on TV and online

Scotland will look to take a step closer to promotion from League B when they face the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League at Hampden Park on Saturday. The Tartan Army's 3-0 victory over Ukraine last time out propelled them to the top of Group B1, thrusting them into the reckoning for promotion to the top tier.

However, Steve Clarke's side are coming up against a Boys in Green outfit that inflicted a heavy 3-0 defeat on them when they met in Dublin over the summer. Indeed, Stephen Kenny's players need a positive result in this game and their next against Armenia to avoid relegation.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and UK, as well as how to stream live online.

Scotland vs Ireland date & kick-off time

Game: Scotland vs Republic of Ireland Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will also be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be live streamed on Premier Player HD.

The Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Nations League matches in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. fubo Sports Network / Vix fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD India Sony Ten2/HD SonyLIV

Scotland squad & team news

John McGinn is set to don the captain's armband in the absence of injured skipper Andy Robertson, with injury precluding the Liverpool full-back from featuring in this window.

Everton defender Nathan Patterson misses out after being taken off on a stretcher against Ukraine, while Celtic midfielder David Turnbull withdrew from the squad with an ankle injury. It remains to be seen how Clarke will reshuffle his defence, but Greg Taylor and Aaron Hickey are options to replace Patterson.

Striker Lyndon Dykes may have done enough to displace Che Adams from the starting XI after his two-goal contribution from the bench against Ukraine.

Possible Scotland XI: Gordon; Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; McTominay, McGregor, McGinn, Christie, Armstrong; Dykes.

Position Players Goalkeepers Gordon, Kelly, McCrorie Defenders Taylor, Porteous, Tierney, Hendry, McKenna, Ralston, Hickey, Gallagher, Doig Midfielders McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, Armstrong, Jack, McLean Forwards Dykes, Adams, Christie, Fraser

Ireland squad & team news

Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele was ruled out of the squad, but Kenny has an otherwise full panel to choose from, featuring most of the same players that made light work of Scotland in June. Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was not fit enough to be included, so Southampton shot-stopper Gavin Bazunu will start between the posts.

In defence is where the chief dilemma rests for the Ireland boss, with key players Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy finding competitive minutes hard to come by, though both have proven themselves capable of stepping up for the national team. Robbie Brady returns to the fold and is in line to feature at left-wing back, where he has excelled at club level for Preston North End.

Possible Ireland XI: Bazunu; Collins, Duffy, Egan; Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Hendrick, Brady; Parrott, Robinson.