Scotland to take the knee alongside rivals England before Euro 2020 clash

Scotland have said they will join England in taking a knee before the two nations face off at Wembley in Euro 2020 play.

England will host Scotland at Wembley Stadium next Friday and the Three Lions will continue to kneel prior to kickoff to call attention to racial injustice.

Scotland have said they will kneel along with their rivals, while they will "stand against racism" for their other two group-stage matches at their home ground of Hampden Park.

What was said?

"We will show solidarity with our counterparts in England, many of whom are team-mates of our own players, and who have found themselves on the receiving end of abuse from fans in recent international matches," said head coach Steve Clarke in a statement on the Scotland FA website.

"We will continue to take a stand – together, as one – for our matches at Hampden Park. For our match at Wembley, we will stand against racism and kneel against ignorance."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson added: "Our stance is that everyone, players, fans, teams, clubs, federations, governing bodies and governments must do more. Meaningful action is needed if meaningful change is to occur.



"But it is also clear, given the events around the England national team, taking the knee in this tournament matters as a symbol of solidarity.



"For this reason, we have collectively decided to again take the knee as a team for the fixture against England at Wembley Stadium."

England fans jeer players kneeling

Some England fans have booed players taking the knee during two recent friendlies at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

England boss Gareth Southgate said "I sadly sort of expected what happened to happen" following the second of those matches, but vowed his players will continue taking the knee throughout Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will face Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in group play, with all three matches taking place at Wembley.

