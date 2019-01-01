Scope FC are Trophy 5-Aside champions

The Lagos outfit were crowned champions of the football competition after a thrilling win at the Campus Mini Stadium on Saturday

Scope FC from Lagos State were crowned Trophy 5-Aside champions after defeating Osun State's Ifayemi FC 2-0 in the final game of the tournament.

After a goalless first-half, goals from Ikechukwu Eto'o and Akinlade Abayomi secured the coveted trophy and an all-expenses paid trip to .

Eto'o broke the deadlock at the Campus Mini Stadium three minutes into the second half with his well-placed free-kick which eft goalkeeper Odedele Ismail helpless.

Towards the end of the encounter, Abayomi doubled the lead to seal the win for the Agege-based outfit.

In addition to their triumph, Scope FC were presented a cheque of three million naira and they will fly 's flag at the Africa Fives tournament in Tanzania later this year.

Runners-up Ifayemi FC were given a cheque of one million naira at the end of a colourful ceremony which had the management of the International Breweries and brand ambassadors in attendance.

Earlier in the day, Amsterdam FC from Lagos State thrashed Rovers FC from Oyo State 6-0 to finish third and won a prize of 500,000 naira.

Scope FC goalkeeper Mohammed Tijani was recognised as the best goalkeeper of the tournament while Abayomi was honoured as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.