Schlupp comes off the bench to set new mark as Crystal Palace snatch draw against Aston Villa

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench to score for Crystal Palace as they snatched a 1-1 Premier League draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

After a 0-0 result in the first half, it was Villa, who took the lead at Villa Park courtesy of Ollie Watkins but the 29-year-old Black Star ensured the Eagles returned home with a point after notching in the 81st minute.

His equaliser for Palace came just three minutes and 37 seconds after he came off the bench and it was the Eagles’ seventh goal via a substitute this season, their most ever in a single Premier League campaign (excluding own goals).

He has also scored five league goals as a substitute for Palace, with no player netting more such goals for the Eagles (Dwight Gayle also 5).

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha was retained in the starting XI by manager Patrick Vieira alongside Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate while Schlupp and his Ghanaian counterpart Jordan Ayew started from the bench.

It was Villa under Steven Gerrard, who threatened to take an early lead when Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba exchanged passes with Philippe Coutinho, who in turn released Danny Ings but his first-time effort was blocked by goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Five minutes later, Zaha, who has so far in this season managed 13 top-flight goals which rank him joint sixth overall in this category, while also making him the top league scorer for his side, watched helplessly as his well-timed effort rattled the woodwork with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez rooted to the ground.

In the second half, Nakamba was pulled out by Gerrard for Jacob Ramsey and three minutes later, they took the lead when Lucas Digne put through Watkins, who beat Butland with a low-footed effort and into the net.

Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze was then rested for Schlupp in the 78th minute and it took the Ghana international only three minutes to put his side level. It was Marc Guehi, who headed the ball into the path of Schlupp, who turned to poke the ball into the net.

Schlupp, who last hit the back of the net in the 1-1 draw against Burnley on February 26, has now scored four top-flight goals from 30 appearances. He opened his account for the campaign against Leicester City on October 3, scoring during a 2-2 draw.

Article continues below

In last season's Premier League, Schlupp played in 27 games for Palace, scored two goals, and provided three assists. Prior to joining Palace in January 2017, Schlupp made 128 league appearances in total at Leicester, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.

Schlupp and Palace will next travel to face Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday before they conclude the season with a home game against Manchester United on May 22.