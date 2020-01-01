Schalke's Harit ruled out of Augsburg clash with ligament injury

The Morocco international will not be part of the Royal Blue contingent that will tackle Heiko Herrlich's side this weekend

Amine Harit has been ruled out of 's match with this Sunday after the club confirmed he suffered ligament damage in the 4-0 bashing against last weekend.

The German top-flight was the first elite European football league to resume since the lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic were lifted.

It was the worst resumption for David Wagner's men who were torn apart by strikes from Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard and Raphael Guerreiro's brace.

More teams

Harit was confirmed injured alongside his teammate and loanee Jean-Clair Todibo from the same match.

A time frame for their absence was however not given.

"Two Schalke players picked up injuries during Saturday's Revierderby, meaning a spell on the sidelines for both," read a statement on the club website.

"Jean-Clair Todibo was taken off at half-time with an ankle injury. Amine Harit has suffered some ligament damage.

"Extensive examination of the players determined that David Wagner will be without the pair until further notice."

Harit has scored seven goals and provided another seven assists in 28 competitive appearances for Schalke this season.

Some of his notable strikes came in big away victories at Leipzig, and at home to .

He has also scored three goals in the German Cup where Wagner's charges reached the quarter-finals, losing 1-0 at home to .

Harit joined Schalke from in the summer of 2017 and has played 88 times, scoring 11 goals and providing 17 assists.

Article continues below

He has also been capped 10 times for the national team since making his debut in a 3-0 home win over Gabon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on October 7, 2017. The Atlas Lions qualified for the mundial, finishing bottom of Group B behind , and .

Schalke are currently in eighth place on the log and their hopes of qualification looks bleak as they are 14 points away from the top four after lurking around that spot at some point during the campaign.

They are however within two points and places adrift of for the final qualification spot.