Schalke 04’s Harit dedicates match-winning goal to injured Senegal defender Sane

The Morocco international completed the comeback win for David Wagner’s side on Sunday but his Senegalese teammate suffered a serious injury

04 match-winner Amine Harit has dedicated his fifth goal of the season to centre-back Salif Sane who picked up a knee injury in Sunday’s encounter.

The Royal Blues turned around a two-goal deficit to defeat 3-2, thanks to Harit’s 82nd-minute solo goal at WWK Arena.

Earlier in the game, Sane was stretchered off in the ninth minute after a collision with Augsburg forward Florian Niederlechner.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the final 10 minutes, Harit produced a moment of magic by charging past Tin Jedvaj before slotting his effort into the back of the net.

"Difficult game but with three points at the end and one goal for you my bro Salif Sane... This victory was for you my man we are all with you," Harit tweeted.

The Moroccan forward who has now contributed five goals and two assists in 10 Bundesliga games this campaign, lauded his team’s mentality to grab their fifth league victory.

“It was a difficult game today. We didn’t begin well and then conceded a penalty in the second half. We played well in the second period, won a lot of free-kicks and penalties and scored two more goals,” Harit told the club website.

“We got the three points today, which is the most important thing! Our team has a great mentality. Other teams might have given up after going 2-1 down, but all of us fight until the final whistle.

“I scored a nice goal with a good piece of dribbling and finish in the far corner. I’m really happy about it and hopefully, I can score more goals like it."