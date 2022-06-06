Scamacca transfer: Sassuolo director confirms initial talks have begun for Arsenal-linked striker

The 23-year-old Italy international is hot property after smashing 16 Serie A goals in 2021-22

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that the Serie A club has fielded enquiries over promising forward Gianluca Scamacca.

Scamacca, 23, has attracted reported interest from Arsenal as well as Serie A heavyweights Inter and AC Milan after a fine season in the Italian top flight.

But Carnevali insisted that no side was yet to come forward with a concrete offer for his services.

What did Sassuolo say about Scamacca?

“Our desire is to keep most players in the team, and there is nothing concrete for now,” the director explained to Sky Sport Italia.

“There have been some contacts with some clubs for Scamacca and others. Perhaps the national team will make the interest grow."

The bigger picture

Scamacco spent time in the youth academies of Lazio, Roma and PSV before joining Sassuolo in 2017 at the age of 18.

He was then sent on several loan spells away from the club, finally breaking into the first team in time for the 2021-22 season.

There he proved a revelation, with his 16 goals helping Sassuolo to secure a comfortable mid-table position.

His form was rewarded with a first Italy call-up, with Roberto Mancini first calling him up for the Azzurri in September 2021.

"I don't read these things. Only the pitch counts," the 23-year-old told reporters when asked about his future following Saturday's Nations League draw with Germany.

"The numbers are made up by the clubs. For me, the pitch and having fun is what counts."

