Saudi and English clubs are locked in a rivalry to sign Moroccan midfielder Omran Louza

Moroccan midfielder Amran Louza is currently in sparkling form for English club Watford.

The 26-year-old has drawn considerable attention thanks to his impressive statistics in the Championship.

In 37 appearances for the Hornets this term, the midfielder has netted seven goals and contributed nine assists.

According to French website Foot Mercato, two Premier League clubs have already sounded out the Moroccan with a view to securing his services.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also weighing up approaches, despite the fact that Loza is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2028.

A deep-lying playmaker, he excels at dictating tempo, disrupting opposition moves and threading defence-splitting passes.

Watford had already rebuffed approaches from Ligue 1 and the Premier League when the January window opened.

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