Sarr 'surprised' that Chelsea wanted to sign him as he looks to make Blues breakthrough

Malang Sarr admits he is still "surprised" to be a Chelsea player, having been snapped up by the Blues as a free agent in 2020, but the 22-year-old is determined to make his mark with the Premier League heavyweights.

Interest in the promising defender built steadily last summer, with clubs from across Europe said to be shooting admiring glances in his direction.

Chelsea eventually swooped in to get a deal over the line, before sanctioning a loan switch to Porto, and the highly-rated Frenchman concedes that a move to Stamford Bridge came out of the blue.

Sarr has told Chelsea's official website of an opportunity that was too good to pass up: "I was training on my own, training at home and just waiting.

"I had been almost six months without playing [after seeing Ligue 1 shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic], and when my agent told me about this opportunity to come here to Chelsea, I was surprised and happy.

"It was a great opportunity for me. He talked to me about going on loan for the first year and for me it was a good idea.

"I hadn’t played for a long time and I needed to get the rhythm and to play and have a good experience also, step up after Nice, and come back stronger and ready to go."

A hot prospect is still waiting on a competitive debut for the Blues, but he did take in 19 appearances for Porto last season - picking up Champions League experience along the way.

His parent club went all the way in that competition, edging out Manchester City in the final, and Sarr is determined to help Thomas Tuchel's side collect more major silverware.

He added on his ambition: "It’s a pleasure to be here, starting to work, we are working very hard and very well so I’m happy. I have enjoyed being here.

"I have spoken a little bit with the manager, he knows I speak French so we have been talking. I have a good feeling here; everybody is very good with me. I can feel everybody is ambitious here.

"They want to work and they really want us to give the best every day, and that’s a good thing because that’s how I see things. I really want to work hard every day and try to improve in every aspect.

"I hope to join the team and help the team to the top.

"They finished the season as Kings of Europe. I’m here to help and to let the team stay at the highest level, trying to bring all the good energy and my work to the team. I know the club is ambitious and I am ambitious as well, so it’s a perfect match."

