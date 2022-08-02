The African players combined to set up the only goal as the Hornets picked up an opening win at Vicarage Road

Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr provided the assist that proved the difference as Watford kicked off their journey to return to Premier League with a 1-0 EFL Championship victory against Sheffield United on Monday.

The Hornets manager, Rob Edward, who was taking charge of his first match at Vicarage Road, handed Sarr, Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis and Ivory Coast defender Hassane Kamara all starts in the season opener.

After a goalless first half, the trio combined well to set up the only goal courtesy of Joao Pedro in the 58th minute.

Kamara took advantage of a loose ball following a corner from Sheffield United and squared the ball to Dennis, who played in Sarr on the right, and the Lion of Teranga cleverly laid it to Pedro, who made no mistake from close range.

Dennis and Sarr were a threat for Watford throughout the fixture. The Super Eagle was the creator of the match’s first clear-cut chance in the fifth minute, after racing clear of the visiting defence before finding Sarr, whose shot hit the side netting.

In the 12th minute, Dennis was again at the forefront of a Watford attack, this time the 24-year-old winning the ball from Ciaran Clark only for his deflected shot to go inches wide.

Another chance fell for Dennis in the 24th minute but he glanced his header wide with the goal at his mercy. Dennis went close yet again in the 65th minute but he shot wide while Sarr hit high and wide from open play in the 76th minute.

While Kamara and Dennis played for the entire 90 minutes, Sarr was pulled out with 12 minutes left to the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was not in the matchday squad while his compatriot William Troost-Ekong and Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo were unused subs.

Watford will next travel to face West Brom at The Hawthorns next Monday.