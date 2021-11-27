Sarr and Nkoulou important for Watford but ‘we have players ready to play’ – Ranieri

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri is confident his team will get a positive result away to Leicester City despite missing the services of key players Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou.

The Hornets will travel to face the Foxes in a Premier League fixture at King Power Stadium on Sunday minus the Senegal and Cameroon players, who have been ruled out owing to injury.

Ahead of his return to face former club Leicester, Ranieri has explained the important role the two have displayed for the team so far this season but insisted he has some players on the bench, who are ready to step up.

“Sarr and Nkoulou are big misses, but I want to remember: I substituted Sarr twice, against Everton and Manchester United, and we scored [four times v Everton and two times v Man Utd],” Ranieri said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“They are very important players for us but we have some players on the bench who are ready to play, and I’m sure they will give their maximum for the team.

“I love our philosophy and we must continue it. Sometimes you can press higher or in the middle third, but it’s important that you want to do something during the whole match, from the start to the end.”

On Thursday, Watford confirmed the absence of the Senegal winger and Cameroon defender on their website by stating: “Watford duo Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou will both miss Sunday’s trip to Leicester City with injuries picked up during the 4-1 win over Manchester United.”

The two players enjoyed key roles as the Hornets achieved a memorable 4-1 top-flight win against Manchester United in their last assignment at Vicarage Road.

During the game against Manchester United, Sarr missed a penalty before notching the second goal while Nkoulou also featured for the entire 90 minutes.

Sarr has so far managed five top-flight goals for the Hornets from 12 appearances while Nkoulou, who joined the team from Italian side Torino, has managed three appearances.

Meanwhile, Ranieri insists he will be very focused on winning three points at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m very proud to be part of Leicester’s fairytale. The fans from the beginning stayed with me,” Ranieri continued.

“This Premier League title win will be in my heart all my life but I’m here to write new things with Watford. I’m very honest, it will be big emotion in the beginning and after the match, but during the match, I’m an opponent and will try to do my best.

“Here in Watford, I feel at home, at the training ground, with the fans, every situation I feel good.”